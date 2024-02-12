Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sasebo Foundation Day Parade [Image 5 of 10]

    Sasebo Foundation Day Parade

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) marches with Sasebo City Mayor Daisuke Miyajima and leaders from Japan Self Defense Forces and Sasebo Chamber of Commerce during the Sasebo City Foundation Day celebration on Feb.11, 2024. National Foundation Day is an annual public holiday in Japan on February 11, celebrating the foundation of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 00:57
    Photo ID: 8237451
    VIRIN: 240211-N-HI376-1132
    Resolution: 5390x3850
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Parade
    Sasebo mayor
    National Foundation Day
    Japan Foundation

