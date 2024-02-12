Sasebo Foundation Day Parade

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Rear Admiral Akira Ichida, chief of staff of JMSDF Sasebo District, during the Sasebo City Foundation Day parade Feb.11, 2024. National Foundation Day is an annual public holiday in Japan on February 11, celebrating the foundation of Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

