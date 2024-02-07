Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama ANG brings the Lightning [Image 1 of 3]

    Alabama ANG brings the Lightning

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.0412

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 187th Fighter Wing stands in a formation during the unveiling of the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft at Dannelly Field, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. The red tails are a historic tribute to the Tuskegee Red Tails, famed WWII squadron, which lives on as the 100th Fighter Squadron within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 02.12.0412
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 14:08
    VIRIN: 240209-F-CQ002-1009
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    This work, Alabama ANG brings the Lightning [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

