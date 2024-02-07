A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 187th Fighter Wing stands in a formation during the unveiling of the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft at Dannelly Field, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. The red tails are a historic tribute to the Tuskegee Red Tails, famed WWII squadron, which lives on as the 100th Fighter Squadron within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.0412 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8236579 VIRIN: 240209-F-CQ002-1009 Resolution: 5381x3580 Size: 1.67 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama ANG brings the Lightning [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.