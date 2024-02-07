The 187th Fighter Wing unveiled the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II fighter jet during an event at Dannelly Field, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. The red tails are a historic tribute to the Tuskegee Red Tails, the famed WWII squadron, which lives on as the 100th Fighter Squadron within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.0952 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 14:08 Photo ID: 8236581 VIRIN: 240209-F-CQ002-1013 Resolution: 5209x3466 Size: 727.98 KB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alabama ANG brings the Lightning [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.