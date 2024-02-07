Alabama ANG brings the Lightning

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 187th Fighter Wing stand in a formation during the unveiling of the new Alabama Air National Guard’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft at Dannelly Field, Alabama, Feb. 9, 2024. The red tails are a historic tribute to the Tuskegee Red Tails, famed WWII squadron, which lives on as the 100th Fighter Squadron within the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
