USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

240210-N-EJ843-1048 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) participate in a fire fighting drill, Feb. 10, 2024. Delbert D. Black is underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 Photo ID: 8236313 VIRIN: 240210-N-EJ843-1048 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN