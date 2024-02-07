Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.10.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240210-N-EJ843-1014 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 10, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) participate in a fire fighting drill, Feb. 10, 2024. Delbert D. Black is underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

