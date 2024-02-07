Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.08.1844

    Courtesy Photo

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240208-N-EJ843-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2024) – Aviation Ordnancemen 3rd Class Hunter Baker, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), does maintenance on a MH-60 Romeo helicopter, Feb. 8, 2024. Delbert D. Black is underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.1844
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 11:15
    Photo ID: 8236266
    VIRIN: 240208-N-EJ843-1019
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.
    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.
    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.
    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.
    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MAINTENANCE
    DDG 119
    USS DELBERT D. BLACK
    MH-60 ROMEO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT