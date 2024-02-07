USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

240208-N-EJ843-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2024) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jacob Wolf, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), removes a lower IRCM panel on a MH-60 Romeo helicopter, Feb. 8, 2024. Delbert D. Black is underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

