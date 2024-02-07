Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delbert D. Black Operates in the Atlantic Ocean.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.08.1707

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Whitney Damato 

    USS DELBERT D BLACK (DDG 119)

    240208-N-EJ843-1012 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 8, 2024) – Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jacob Wolf, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), removes a lower IRCM panel on a MH-60 Romeo helicopter, Feb. 8, 2024. Delbert D. Black is underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations in support of maritime stability and security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    MAINTENANCE
    DDG 119
    USS DELBERT D. BLACK
    MH-60 ROMEO

