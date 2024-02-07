Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’

This stereoscope and stereoscopic card depicting smallpox variola are from a set called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’ The set was created by S.I. Rainforth, and it and was published by the Medical Art Publishing Co. of New York City in 1914. The set includes 132 color stereoscopic cards. Each card depicts a dermatological condition, and its description is printed on the back of the card. The description includes the diagnosis and treatment instructions. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

