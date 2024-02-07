Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’ [Image 31 of 34]

    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    This is a stereoscopic card set, including stereoscope called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’ The set was created by S.I. Rainforth, and it was published by the Medical Art Publishing Co. of New York City in 1914. There are 132 color stereoscopic cards in the set. Each plate depicts a dermatological condition, and its description is printed on the back of the card. The description includes the diagnosis and treatment instructions. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 10:53
    Photo ID: 8236252
    VIRIN: 240118-O-TY520-3292
    Resolution: 2000x2000
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’ [Image 34 of 34], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stereogram set the ‘Stereoscopic Studies: Pathological Anatomy of the Eye.’
    Stereogram set the ‘Stereoscopic Studies: Pathological Anatomy of the Eye.’
    Stereogram set the ‘Stereoscopic Studies: Pathological Anatomy of the Eye.’
    Stereoscopic card set and booklets, from the ‘Stereoscopic Atlas of Neuro Anatomy.’
    Booklet from the stereoscopic card set ‘Stereoscopic Atlas of Neuro Anatomy.’
    Booklet from the stereoscopic card set ‘Stereoscopic Atlas of Neuro Anatomy.’
    Stereogram from ‘Stereoscopic Studies: Pathological Anatomy of the Eye.’
    The backs of three stereoscopic cards from ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Three stereoscopic cards from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’.
    Stereoscopic card set and booklets, from the ‘Stereoscopic Atlas of Neuro Anatomy.’
    Booklet from the stereoscopic card set ‘Stereoscopic Atlas of Neuro Anatomy.’
    Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card from The ‘Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’.
    Stereoscopic card from The ‘Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’.
    The back of a stereoscopic card from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card from The ‘Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’.
    Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’
    Stereoscope, with stereoscopic card, from The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT