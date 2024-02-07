Stereoscopic card set, with stereoscope, called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’

This is a stereoscopic card set, including stereoscope called ‘The Stereoscopic Skin Clinic.’ The set was created by S.I. Rainforth, and it was published by the Medical Art Publishing Co. of New York City in 1914. There are 132 color stereoscopic cards in the set. Each plate depicts a dermatological condition, and its description is printed on the back of the card. The description includes the diagnosis and treatment instructions. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst.)

Date Taken: 01.18.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024