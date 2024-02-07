A 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division soldier poses with the Washington Commanders Cheerleaders at Drawsko Combat Training Center on Feb. 10, 2024. The National Football League partnered with the Armed Forces Entertainment as part of Pro Blitz 2024, to celebrate football and count down to the big game to honor the sacrifices of deployed servicemembers make on behalf of our country. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 04:59
|Photo ID:
|8235966
|VIRIN:
|240210-A-PS891-5006
|Resolution:
|6240x3504
|Size:
|17.52 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Commanders Cheerleaders [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT