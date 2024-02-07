Washington Commanders Cheerleaders Kickoff SB LVIII with Fort Bliss and Polish Soldiers

Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, give the Washington Commanders Cheerleaders a tour of an M1 Abrams tank and an M2 Fighting Bradley Vehicle at Drawsko Combat Training Center on Feb. 10, 2024. The National Football League partnered with the Armed Forces Entertainment as part of Pro Blitz 2024, to celebrate football and count down to the big game to honor the sacrifices of deployed servicemembers make on behalf of our country. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

