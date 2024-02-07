Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Commanders Cheerleaders Kickoff SB LVIII with Fort Bliss and Polish Soldiers [Image 5 of 10]

    Washington Commanders Cheerleaders Kickoff SB LVIII with Fort Bliss and Polish Soldiers

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    The Washington Commanders Cheerleaders perform a cheer for Fort Bliss and Polish soldiers at Drawsko Combat Training Center on Feb. 10, 2024. The National Football League partnered with the Armed Forces Entertainment as part of Pro Blitz 2024, to celebrate football and count down to the big game to honor the sacrifices of deployed servicemembers make on behalf of our country. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 04:56
    Photo ID: 8235961
    VIRIN: 240210-A-PS891-2486
    Resolution: 6240x3504
    Size: 16.71 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Commanders Cheerleaders Kickoff SB LVIII with Fort Bliss and Polish Soldiers [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Arturo Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

