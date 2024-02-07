U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dominick Harrell with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232, left, and Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Morgan Hoellfritsch, a medical technician with No.2 Expeditionary Health Squadron, pose for a phoot during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 10, 2024. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, trained together to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 03:10 Photo ID: 8235918 VIRIN: 240210-M-RY694-1045 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 9.44 MB Location: TINIAN, MP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines and the Royal Australian Air Force train together in Tinian [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl David Getz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.