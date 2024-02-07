U.S. Marines and the Royal Australian Air Force train together in Tinian

U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 taxi the flight line during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 10, 2024. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners train together during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

