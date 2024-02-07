U.S. Marines and the Royal Australian Air Force train together in Tinian

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dominick Harrell with VMFA-232 and Royal Australian Air Force Cpl. Morgan Hoellfritsch, a medical technician with No.2 Expeditionary Health Squadron, examine each other's medical equipment during Cope North 24 at Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, Feb. 10, 2024. Marines of Marine Aircraft Group 12 traveled from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, and trained at Tinian during their participation in Cope North 24. Allies and partners train together during the multilateral exercise, Cope North 24, to improve shared tactics and multilateral defense capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Getz)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 03:08
    Photo ID: 8235915
    VIRIN: 240210-M-RY694-1019
    Resolution: 6660x4440
    Size: 15.47 MB
    Location: TINIAN, MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    1st MAW
    MAG12
    USMC News
    INDOPACOM
    CopeNorth
    CN24

