    525th EFGS keeps Raptors mission capable during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 7 of 9]

    525th EFGS keeps Raptors mission capable during Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gage Counts, 3rd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron low observable technician, out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, prepares to replace a nut in an F-22 Raptor auxiliary power unit exhaust during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. NAS North Island served as one of the spokes within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, with the hub and command-and-control force element located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During BE 24-1, warfighters implemented all-domain combat-power generation from more than 10 disaggregated locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while incorporating scenarios in distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Airmen also tackled agile combat employment, and the larger challenges of persistent logistics, by adapting techniques most often associated with special operations forces but on a much larger scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 01:23
    Photo ID: 8235899
    VIRIN: 240131-F-IP109-1124
    Resolution: 7689x4859
    Size: 26.31 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    525th EFGS keeps Raptors mission capable during Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    TAGS

    USAFWC
    3rd AEW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    BE 24-1

