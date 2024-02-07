525th EFGS keeps Raptors mission capable during Bamboo Eagle 24-1

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Beckman (left), 525th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron F-22 Raptor specialist craftsman; and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sophia Canelas, 525th EFGS avionics specialist, both out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, troubleshoot a Raptor rudder actuator electrical issue during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. BE 24-1 was a first-of-its-kind exercise directed by the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center and is composed of approximately 3,000 U.S. joint service members, allies and partners from the Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force, and more than 150 aircraft from 24 units dispersed across more than 10 locations in the western U.S. Through the use of designated air space, BE 24-1 provided Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

