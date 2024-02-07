525th EFGS keeps Raptors mission capable during Bamboo Eagle 24-1

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sophia Canelas, 525th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron avionics specialist; U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Beckman, 525th EFGS F-22 Raptor specialist craftsman; U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Garich, 525th EFGS dedicated crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gage Counts, 3rd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron low observable technician, all out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, pose for a photo on top of an F-22 Raptor during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. NAS North Island served as one of the spokes within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, with the hub and command-and-control force element located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During BE 24-1, warfighters implemented all-domain combat-power generation from more than 10 disaggregated locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while incorporating scenarios in distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Airmen also tackled agile combat employment, and the larger challenges of persistent logistics, by adapting techniques most often associated with special operations forces but on a much larger scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

