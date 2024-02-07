Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    525th EFGS keeps Raptors mission capable during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 4 of 9]

    525th EFGS keeps Raptors mission capable during Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sophia Canelas, 525th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron avionics specialist; U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brian Beckman, 525th EFGS F-22 Raptor specialist craftsman; U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jared Garich, 525th EFGS dedicated crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Gage Counts, 3rd Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron low observable technician, all out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, pose for a photo on top of an F-22 Raptor during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1 at spoke Naval Air Station North Island, California, Jan. 31, 2024. NAS North Island served as one of the spokes within the hub-and-spoke concept of operations during Exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-1, with the hub and command-and-control force element located at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. During BE 24-1, warfighters implemented all-domain combat-power generation from more than 10 disaggregated locations throughout the western part of the U.S., while incorporating scenarios in distributed command and control, agile logistics, and tactical air-to-air refueling. Airmen also tackled agile combat employment, and the larger challenges of persistent logistics, by adapting techniques most often associated with special operations forces but on a much larger scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Curt Beach)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 01:23
    Photo ID: 8235896
    VIRIN: 240131-F-IP109-1047
    Resolution: 6899x4673
    Size: 18.83 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 525th EFGS keeps Raptors mission capable during Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Curt Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFWC
    3rd AEW
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    3rd Air Expeditionary Wing
    BE 24-1

