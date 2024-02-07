Airmen with the 621st Contingency Response Wing and 4th Fighter Wing onload a HMMWV (high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle also known as a humvee) and other equipment onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft at Santa Maria Regional Airport, California during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1, Jan. 28, 2024. AGILE FLAG is the latest U.S. Air Force investment in capabilities that enables XAB Force Elements to operate at the speed, scope, complexity, and scale needed in a modern-day threat environment. The exercise focuses on increasing survivability and combat lethality through dispersion, flexibility, resiliency, agility and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 01:10 Photo ID: 8235863 VIRIN: 240128-F-BQ943-5730 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.06 MB Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 621 CRW supports 4 FW certification, AGF 24-1 [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.