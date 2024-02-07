Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    621 CRW supports 4 FW certification, AGF 24-1 [Image 37 of 41]

    621 CRW supports 4 FW certification, AGF 24-1

    SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airmen Drew Pinardo, a 4th Security Forces Squadron defender, sits down at a defensive fighting position with his M-249 SAW weapon at Santa Maria Regional Airport, California during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1, Jan. 27, 2024. AGILE FLAG is the latest U.S. Air Force investment in capabilities that enables XAB Force Elements to operate at the speed, scope, complexity, and scale needed in a modern-day threat environment. The exercise focuses on increasing survivability and combat lethality through dispersion, flexibility, resiliency, agility and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 01:10
    Photo ID: 8235862
    VIRIN: 240127-F-BQ943-5408
    Resolution: 7929x5286
    Size: 14.45 MB
    Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 621 CRW supports 4 FW certification, AGF 24-1 [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    AMC
    CR
    MCA
    AgileFlag

