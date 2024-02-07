Senior Airmen Drew Pinardo, a 4th Security Forces Squadron defender, sits down at a defensive fighting position with his M-249 SAW weapon at Santa Maria Regional Airport, California during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1, Jan. 27, 2024. AGILE FLAG is the latest U.S. Air Force investment in capabilities that enables XAB Force Elements to operate at the speed, scope, complexity, and scale needed in a modern-day threat environment. The exercise focuses on increasing survivability and combat lethality through dispersion, flexibility, resiliency, agility and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2024 01:10
|Photo ID:
|8235862
|VIRIN:
|240127-F-BQ943-5408
|Resolution:
|7929x5286
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|SANTA MARIA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 621 CRW supports 4 FW certification, AGF 24-1 [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
