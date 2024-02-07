621 CRW supports 4 FW certification, AGF 24-1

Senior Airmen Drew Pinardo, a 4th Security Forces Squadron defender, sits down at a defensive fighting position with his M-249 SAW weapon at Santa Maria Regional Airport, California during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1, Jan. 27, 2024. AGILE FLAG is the latest U.S. Air Force investment in capabilities that enables XAB Force Elements to operate at the speed, scope, complexity, and scale needed in a modern-day threat environment. The exercise focuses on increasing survivability and combat lethality through dispersion, flexibility, resiliency, agility and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US