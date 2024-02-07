Airmen with various air support operation squadrons simulate attacking a base as a near-peer adversarial threat at Santa Maria Regional Airport, California during exercise AGILE FLAG 24-1, Jan. 27, 2024. AGILE FLAG is the latest U.S. Air Force investment in capabilities that enables XAB Force Elements to operate at the speed, scope, complexity, and scale needed in a modern-day threat environment. The exercise focuses on increasing survivability and combat lethality through dispersion, flexibility, resiliency, agility and mission command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 01:10 Photo ID: 8235859 VIRIN: 240127-F-BQ943-4058 Resolution: 5568x3542 Size: 16.29 MB Location: SANTA MARIA, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 93 AGOW supports 4 FW certification, AGF 24-1 [Image 41 of 41], by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.