USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Well Deck Operations.

SASEBO HARBOR, Japan (Jan 22, 2024) A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) docks in the well deck of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

