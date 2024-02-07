Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Well Deck Operations.

    SASEBO HARBOR, JAPAN

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    SASEBO HARBOR, Japan (Jan 22, 2024) A Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) docks in the well deck of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 22:54
    Photo ID: 8235808
    VIRIN: 012224-N-FI026-1059
    Resolution: 5510x3673
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: SASEBO HARBOR, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Well Deck Operations. [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LCAC
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Well Deck Ops
    ThisIsTheWay

