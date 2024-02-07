USS Green Bay (LPD 20) Conducts Well Deck Operations.

SASEBO HARBOR, Japan (Jan 22, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Alexis Burciaga, from Dallas, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20) observes a Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) dock in the ship’s well deck. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Bakerian)

