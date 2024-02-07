USACE temporary housing mission manager briefs FEMA leadership

Jeff McCullick (left) temporary housing mission manager for the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission and Col. Jess Curry (left center) Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander provide temporary housing mission updates to Deanna Criswell (center right) FEMA administrator and Bob Fenton (far right) FEMA chief federal response coordinator during a site visit in West Maui, Feb. 9, 2024. USACE received a FEMA mission assignment Oct. 28, 2023, to design temporary housing sites. Once a design is approved, USACE will prepare the sites for FEMA to install the units. The units will house those displaced by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that destroyed more than 2,000 properties on Maui.

(USACE photo by Erin Jimenez)

