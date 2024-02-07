Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE temporary housing mission manager briefs FEMA leadership

    USACE temporary housing mission manager briefs FEMA leadership

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Erin Jimenez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Jeff McCullick (left) temporary housing mission manager for the Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery mission and Col. Jess Curry (right) Hawai‘i Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander provide temporary housing mission updates to FEMA leadership during a site visit in West Maui, Feb. 9, 2024. USACE received a FEMA mission assignment Oct. 28, 2023, to design temporary housing sites. Once a design is approved, USACE will prepare the sites for FEMA to install the units. The units will house those displaced by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that destroyed more than 2,000 properties on Maui. (USACE photo by Erin Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 20:49
    Photo ID: 8235758
    VIRIN: 240208-A-UH046-1002
    Resolution: 6372x4340
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE temporary housing mission manager briefs FEMA leadership [Image 7 of 7], by Erin Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

