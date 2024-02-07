FEMA administrator receives USACE temporary housing mission updates during a site visit in West Maui

Deanna Criswell (right) FEMA administrator receives temporary housing mission updates during a site visit in West Maui, Feb. 9, 2024. USACE received a FEMA mission assignment Oct. 28, 2023, to design temporary housing sites. Once a design is approved, USACE will prepare the sites for FEMA to install the units. The units will house those displaced by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that destroyed more than 2,000 properties on Maui.

(USACE photo by Erin Jimenez)

