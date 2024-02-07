Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Visit [Image 6 of 7]

    CJCS Visit

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Gladjimi Balisage 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)         

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., departs the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a visit to review the capabilities of Ford-class carriers, Feb. 9, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jimi Balisage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 21:30
    Photo ID: 8234664
    VIRIN: 240209-N-IQ220-1426
    Resolution: 4452x2968
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Visit [Image 7 of 7], by SR Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Commander
    U.S. Navy
    General C.Q. Brown
    Admiral Daryl Caudle
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)

