CJCS Visit

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., departs the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a visit to review the capabilities of Ford-class carriers, Feb. 9, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jimi Balisage)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 21:30
|Photo ID:
|8234664
|VIRIN:
|240209-N-IQ220-1426
|Resolution:
|4452x2968
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
