CJCS Visit

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. signs the guest log in the captain’s in-port cabin during a tour of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), February 9, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jimi Balisage)

