Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General C.Q. Brown, Jr. and Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Admiral Daryl Caudle tour the advanced arresting gear room on the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), February 9, 2024. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) completed a scheduled deployment in U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/ U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the commitment and power projection capability of the Navy's globally deployed force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jimi Balisage)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 21:37
|Photo ID:
|8234660
|VIRIN:
|240209-N-IQ220-1265
|Resolution:
|3640x2427
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS Visit [Image 7 of 7], by SR Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
