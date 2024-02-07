U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Rebana, makes remarks during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, February 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Rebana relinquished his duties as the II MEF Command Master Chief to Command Master Chief Petty Officer John Beck, signifying the passing of authority from the outgoing CMC to the oncoming CMC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 18:44 Photo ID: 8234552 VIRIN: 240209-M-VB488-1300 Resolution: 1938x1761 Size: 573.58 KB Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Master Chief Change of Charge [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.