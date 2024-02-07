Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Master Chief Change of Charge [Image 3 of 12]

    Command Master Chief Change of Charge

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force, makes remarks during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, February 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Rebana relinquished his duties as the II MEF Command Master Chief to Command Master Chief Petty Officer John Beck, signifying the passing of authority from the outgoing CMC to the oncoming CMC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 18:43
    Photo ID: 8234547
    VIRIN: 240209-M-VB488-1193
    Resolution: 5464x8192
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
    CMC
    II MEF
    Chief Master Chief
    Change in Charge

