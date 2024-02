Command Master Chief Change of Charge

U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer John Beck, Command Master Chief Petty Officer of II Marine Expeditionary Force, makes remarks during a change of charge ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, February 9, 2024. During the ceremony, Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher Rebana relinquished charge his duties as the II MEF Command Master Chief to Command Master Chief Petty Officer John Beck, signifying the passing of authority from the outgoing CMC to the oncoming CMC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

