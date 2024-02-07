Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Conducts TRAP Exercise [Image 6 of 6]

    Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Conducts TRAP Exercise

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, recover a simulated casualty to a CH-53E Super Stallion attached Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel mission in Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 14, 2024. During the mission, the TRAP force was positioned ashore as an on-call personnel recovery capability for an ongoing operation while the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group for integrated training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 17:23
    Photo ID: 8234484
    VIRIN: 240114-M-YF186-1179
    Resolution: 6767x4511
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Conducts TRAP Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRAP
    Recovery
    Infantry
    MAGTF
    Personnel Recovery
    usmcnews

