Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Conducts TRAP Exercise

U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, board a CH-53E Super Stallion attached Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th MEU, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, for a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel mission Jan. 14, 2024. During the mission, the TRAP force was positioned ashore as an on-call personnel recovery capability for an ongoing operation while the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group for integrated training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

