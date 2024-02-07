Bravo Company, BLT 1/5 Conducts TRAP Exercise

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sydney Mack, assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, administers medical care to a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel mission in Yuma, Arizona, Jan. 14, 2024. During the mission, the TRAP force was positioned ashore as an on-call personnel recovery capability for an ongoing operation while the 15th MEU was embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group for integrated training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

