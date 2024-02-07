Local civic and business leaders tour the interior of a KC-46A Pegasus after the 2024 State of the Base event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2024. Since 2021, the annual State of the Base event has served to inform national, state and local leaders of the major events the base participated in during the past year, as well as recognize outstanding airmen and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randy Couch)
