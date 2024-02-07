Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 State of the Base [Image 5 of 6]

    2024 State of the Base

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, speaks during the 2024 State of the Base ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2024. Hosted by the 60th AMW, the State of the Base event highlighted the past year and informed local and state leaders about significant base accomplishments to further bolster community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randy Couch)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8234435
    VIRIN: 240208-F-PH596-1208
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 17.66 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 State of the Base [Image 6 of 6], by Randall Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2024 State of the Base
    2024 State of the Base
    2024 State of the Base
    2024 State of the Base
    2024 State of the Base
    2024 State of the Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    State of The Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT