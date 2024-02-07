U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, speaks during the 2024 State of the Base ceremony at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2024. Hosted by the 60th AMW, the State of the Base event highlighted the past year and informed local and state leaders about significant base accomplishments to further bolster community relationships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randy Couch)

Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US