    2024 State of the Base [Image 4 of 6]

    2024 State of the Base

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.1963

    Photo by Randall Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Honorary Commander Forrest Dougherty and her son, Loren Dougherty, view a KC-46A Pegasus after the 2024 State of the Base event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 8, 2024. Since 2021, the annual State of the Base event has served to inform national, state and local leaders of the major events the base participated in during the past year, as well as recognize outstanding airmen and achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Randy Couch)

    State of The Base

