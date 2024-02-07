U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu reserve boat crew underway off Maui

Petty Officer 2nd Class Marian Tyler, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve machinery technician at U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu, tends a U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium line on Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2023. Tyler was apart of a reserve boat crew sent to Maui to assist with the Western Maui Wildfire response. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8233781
|VIRIN:
|230824-G-N0310-1001
|Resolution:
|4866x3244
|Size:
|4.27 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
