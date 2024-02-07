Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu reserve boat crew underway off Maui [Image 4 of 6]

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu reserve boat crew underway off Maui

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Marian Tyler, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve machinery technician at U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu, prepares to get underway aboard a U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium on Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2023. Tyler was on Maui assisting with the response to the western Maui wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/released)

