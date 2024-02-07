Petty Officer 2nd Class Marian Tyler, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve machinery technician at U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu, prepares to get underway aboard a U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium on Maui, Hawaii, Aug. 24, 2023. Tyler was on Maui assisting with the response to the western Maui wildfires. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8233761
|VIRIN:
|230824-G-N0310-1018
|Resolution:
|5425x3616
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu reserve boat crew underway off Maui [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT