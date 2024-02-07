U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu reserve boat crew underway off Maui

Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Chase, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve boatswain’s mate, prepares to moor up at U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui, Aug. 24, 2023. Chase was a member of a U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu boat crew sent to Maui to assist with the ongoing response to the Western Maui Wildfire. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/Released)

