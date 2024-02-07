Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Chase, a U.S. Coast Guard Reserve boatswain’s mate, prepares to moor up at U.S. Coast Guard Station Maui, Aug. 24, 2023. Chase was a member of a U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu boat crew sent to Maui to assist with the ongoing response to the Western Maui Wildfire. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matthew West/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8233777
|VIRIN:
|230824-G-N0310-1081
|Resolution:
|5656x3771
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station Honolulu reserve boat crew underway off Maui [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
