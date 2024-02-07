Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8233762
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-MO425-1094-A
|Resolution:
|7715x3701
|Size:
|8.6 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mitchell Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT