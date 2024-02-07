Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 4 of 6]

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct a simulated operation near Nellis Air Force Base during Bamboo Eagle 24-1, Jan. 30, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8233765
    VIRIN: 240130-F-MO425-1005
    Resolution: 6935x4623
    Size: 35.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mitchell Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1
    Bamboo Eagle 24-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT