U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct a simulated operation near Nellis Air Force Base during Bamboo Eagle 24-1, Jan. 30, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley)

Date Taken: 01.30.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, US