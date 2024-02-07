U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron conduct a simulated operation near Nellis Air Force Base during Bamboo Eagle 24-1, Jan. 30, 2024. Bamboo Eagle provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mitchell Corley)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2024 12:36
|Photo ID:
|8233766
|VIRIN:
|240130-F-MO425-1048
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|55.22 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-1 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mitchell Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT