Construction begins on SOUTHCOM’s New Military Housing Complex

DORAL, Fla. (Jan. 2, 2024) -- Engineers excavate and clear the land to prepare for construction of a new military housing community that will serve service members and families assigned to U.S. Southern Command. The new housing community is expected to boast 139 state-of-the-art units, including 60 apartment units that are designed to serve 120 unaccompanied service members, 24 duplexes, 48 townhouses and seven single-family homes. (Photos by Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille)

Date Taken: 01.02.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 Location: DORAL, FL, US by SSgt Joseph Leveille