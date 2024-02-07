Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction begins on SOUTHCOM’s New Military Housing Complex [Image 3 of 4]

    Construction begins on SOUTHCOM’s New Military Housing Complex

    DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille 

    U.S. Southern Command

    DORAL, Fla. (Jan. 2, 2024) -- Engineers excavate and clear the land to prepare for construction of a new military housing community that will serve service members and families assigned to U.S. Southern Command. The new housing community is expected to boast 139 state-of-the-art units, including 60 apartment units that are designed to serve 120 unaccompanied service members, 24 duplexes, 48 townhouses and seven single-family homes. (Photos by Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille)

